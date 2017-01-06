C3 Pure Fibre
CAA considering anti-drone measures

January 5, 2017
Kevin Morales
The organisation in charge of aviation in the Cayman Islands says it is considering measures to neutralise drones flying where they should not.
We brought you the story earlier this week of several start-up companies around the world taking aim at errant drones either by blocking video streams or shooting them out of the sky altogether.

Civil Aviation Authority Director of Air Navigation Regulation Alastair Robertson says the CAACI:

“is aware of a number of products which have the capability of neutralising small unmanned aircraft and has received a presentation from one particular company who is capable of providing a similar service.
The subject is under consideration and whether it is implemented or not will depend upon how effective the current restrictions are and what other options exist to resolve the perceived threat.”

Last month the CAA sent out a press release stating the increased use of drones poses a high risk of an incident involving conventional aircraft.

