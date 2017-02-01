California group spreads anti-GMO message in Cayman

The Institute for Responsible Technology couldn’t stop the MRCU’s so-called “friendly” aedis aegypti project last summer. Now, the group – which bills itself the most comprehensive source of GMO health information on the web – is back, advocating for alternatives to genetically modified mosquitoes, and for Cayman to sign on to the Cartagena protocol.

Tonight, Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman and Joe Avary take a look at the previously-anonymous group behind 2016’s unsuccessful legal challenge, which is now mounting a new informational campaign.

“Cayman is unique in the world for the way that it has approached this technology, and yet there’s people like me around the world who shake their head and roll their eyes and say we know that Oxitec is not giving the full information,” said Institute Executive Director Jeffrey Smith via telephone. “We know the government has not been properly informed, we know there’s an uncontrolled experiment going on, and it can affect human health, it can effect the environment, it can affect a change in the population of other types of mosquitoes, and it can also effect the economic situation.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

