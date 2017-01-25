Call for creation of Election Commission

Independent MLA Arden McLean says Cayman needs to modernise its Election Law and remove the responsibility for elections from civil servants.

While the East End MLA says he’s not questioning the independence of those charged with running the Election Office, he says those civil servants report to politicians and believes the time has come for an independent commission to oversee all things elections.

“And then they could make decisions on things such as are you eligible to vote, even though you stay overseas. And make recommendations to the legislature to change all those kinds of laws, cause all those needs to be changed as well. I believe once you are Caymanian you are Caymanian whether you get it by birth or you get it by paper,” Mr McLean says.

Mr. McLean says the entire Election Law should be reviewed and updated and he’s hoping the new government takes a serious look at this when they take office.

