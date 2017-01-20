Call to speed up voter ID card distribution

Independent MLA Ezzard Miller wants voter ID cards to be issued before Nomination Day since he believes not having these cards could impact a voter’s ability to nominate candidates.

Voter registration ended Monday 16 January and the Elections Office is now in the process of verifying the 21, 000 plus names and addresses before publishing the revised list next month.

However, the voter ID cards will only be issued from 1 April, after the Nomination Day on 29 March.

The North Side MLA says he wants that process to speed up. “You already have lists that were identified by the constituencies. I think we should to issue the voter ids. I just do not want to have a huge backlog two weeks before election because there is a mad scramble to get photo ids, photo ids for people,” Mr Miller said.

The Elections Office responded by saying the ID cards are not necessary for nominations, adding the office will work to produce cards before 1 April and they could be issued in late February or early March.

