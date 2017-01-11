C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Sports

Calling all Darts players

January 10, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The Cayman Darts Association is calling all players looking to join their organization or anyone wanting to learn the game. the group will hold its first meeting tomorrow night at Fidel Murphy’s starting at 7:00pm. Darts season will then begin on Wednesday January 25th and will last 5 months, there is a $25-fee to join the c-d-a, and selected players from league play will have the opportunity to join Cayman’s national dart team and compete in the Caribbean Darts Championships and Americas cup . You can follow them on Facebook or contact them directly through the email on your screen.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise lives and breathes sports. It was a role with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats that provided him with a platform to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan was able to provide live performance experience in his role as the In-Game Host as well develop a digital portfolio of one-on-one sports interviews, digital sports episodic comedy and full length sports & news features as a Sports Reporter. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director in the Crime genres. Jordan is a die-hard Toronto Raptors fan.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic 2
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: