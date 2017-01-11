Calling all Darts players

The Cayman Darts Association is calling all players looking to join their organization or anyone wanting to learn the game. the group will hold its first meeting tomorrow night at Fidel Murphy’s starting at 7:00pm. Darts season will then begin on Wednesday January 25th and will last 5 months, there is a $25-fee to join the c-d-a, and selected players from league play will have the opportunity to join Cayman’s national dart team and compete in the Caribbean Darts Championships and Americas cup . You can follow them on Facebook or contact them directly through the email on your screen.

