Cannabis oil coverage approved

Cannabis oil is not on pharmacy shelves in Cayman.

However its cost and coverage by insurance remains a concern. But Jeanette Verhoeven from the Insurance Association says there’s no need to worry about premium hikes at the moment.

“It would not immediately affect anyone’s premium and it would have to be a pretty expensive drug to affect the premiums,” Ms Verhoeven says.

She’s putting to rest, at least for now, worry weighing on the minds of those waiting for cannabis oil relief whether it will hurt their premiums or pockets if not covered by health insurance.

“If it is prescribed by and and its only available by prescription that is the usual criteria for drugs to be eligible for benefits so we do not anticipate that the insurers would not cover it,” she says.

She says the association’s health insurance standing committee discussed the issue.. And they are waiting to see the actual costs for drugs… But she expects claims costs to drop since the oil reduces treatment side effects.

“Then they are not presenting to the emergency room with uncontrollable vomiting and saving an emergency room visit.The hope is this drug will actually help save money even though it is probably not going to be an inexpensive drug,” she says.

Ms Verhoeven is advising cannabis oil users to get as much information as they can before using the oil and most importantly shop around before purchasing.

“Be a wise consumer to help keep your premiums down for your self and your employer,” she adds.

Local pharmacists association says cannabis oil may hit Cayman shelves in the coming months.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

