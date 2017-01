Cayman Airways has announced it will begin twice-weekly service from Grand Cayman to Roatan in March.

The national flag carrier told Cayman 27 the new route will expand its ties to the Honduran market. The idea, using Grand Cayman as a hub to Miami and other destinations.

The airline said flights will depart Grand Cayman Thursday and Saturday evenings, overnight in Roatan, and return Friday and Sunday mornings.

