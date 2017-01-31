Cayman records first murder of 2017

One man is in police custody Monday (30 January) evening and another is dead after a domestic dispute goes horribly wrong in West Bay.

39-year-old West Bay resident Mark “Hubba” Travis Seymour was shot and killed on Saturday afternoon at Super C’s Restaurant on Watercourse Road following an altercation with another man.

Police reports say the shooting occurred shortly after 3 pm and the alleged shooter fled the scene to barricade himself in a nearby home. Where he shot at police and held four hostages who were his family members.

A near three-hour standoff with police ensued ending with the 37-year-old suspect surrendering unharmed.

“A hostage incident occurred at that house which is adjacent to Super C’s four persons, two adults females and two children were detained by the armed suspect,” Mr Byrne said.

“We received a call shortly before 3, arrived at the scene via armed units and we have a male injured at the scene and administering aid and the suspect had fled the scene and shots were discharged at the police at that adjoining house,” Mr Byrne said.

The suspect remains at Fairbanks where he is being questioned. A firearm was recovered at the scene. This incident has left many shaken especially Super C’s manager Steven Stoy Stewart.

“There are other solutions to these problems there are other ways to solve problems,” he said.

Mr Stewart says in light of Saturday’s incident his family is considering relocating their business as there have been several violent incidents on and nearby the property in recent years. He’s calling for more police presence in West Bay. The Commissioner said the hostages are in good condition. One of them, an elderly woman who was checked by medics at the scene. All four are now being kept in a safe house and counseling was being provided. He also said they will be intensifying police presence in the area. Crime scene investigators returned to the scene and collected shells, as well as, took photos. Super C’s has been cleared of crime scene tape, but it’s unclear when they will reopen.

