Cayman’s education standards defended

January 20, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Education officials went on the offensive after taking blows this week on social media.

Issues relating to standards of education in government schools, child abuse allegations and poor conditions at Sir John A Cumber Primary School were aired in the public domain.
Education Minister Hon. Tara Rivers, speaking a media round table at Government Administration Building, Elgin Avenue, said education leaders aren’t fudging the numbers to make the school system look better.

“We are not and actively not trying to dumb down our curriculum or dumb down our results,” she said.

A claim backed up by Chief Officer Christen Suckoo who said the goal is to get students to pass regional exams from international boards like CXC and the GCE.

“If we were dumbing things down we would not be preparing the children to take the exam,” he said.

It’s long been rumoured Cayman uses a lower syllabus and lower exam than the rest of the region. But acting Education Chief Officer Lyneth Monteith says that’s not true.

“Students follow the same syllabus, course any other student who take CXC or GCE follow and they sit the same exam and they are marked by those organisations.

Ministry leaders say they’ve noticed improvements in literacy and numeracy tests this year, but they didn’t have the numbers to back up that claim.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

