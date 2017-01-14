Cayman’s entrepreneurs go global

Those with one international business visiting this week say there’s a new way for local companies to gain global attention.

About 2 dozen business owners Tuesday night attended a seminar from the European Union’s Cosme Programme.

Discussions centered around a website called caribconnect.net, and how it can help their businesses grow by engaging with foreign investors and business mentors on one common website.

“It gives the entrepreneurs just a whole other pool of people to choose from to help them with their business not only in Cayman but also in the Caribbean and even in the world,” said Tim Quinton from Cosme Programme.

For more information about caribconnect

