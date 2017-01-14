C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman’s entrepreneurs go global

January 13, 2017
Philipp Richter
Those with one international business visiting this week say there’s a new way for local companies to gain global attention.

About 2 dozen business owners Tuesday night attended a seminar from the European Union’s Cosme Programme.
Discussions centered around a website called caribconnect.net, and how it can help their businesses grow by engaging with foreign investors and business mentors on one common website.

“It gives the entrepreneurs just a whole other pool of people to choose from to help them with their business not only in Cayman but also in the Caribbean and even in the world,” said Tim Quinton from Cosme Programme.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

