C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Cayman’s financial services sector set for boost

January 16, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

In the face of two international leaders putting pressure on Cayman to create a list of local asset owners, Cayman Finance CEO Jude Scott says he expecting positive trends in the financial services industry this year.  He says that sector accounts for more than 50% of Cayman’s economy and generates $145 billion per year, and there’s no slowing down of the industry’s growth.
“We already are a massive, massive contributor to the local economy, not only are we going to sustain that, but we are going to see continued growth and development. And a big part of that is we have built a great platform that responds well to change and dynamic uncertainty that we see globally,” Mr Scott says.
Mr Scott adds more clients are coming to Cayman because of its regulatory standards.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: