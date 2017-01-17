Cayman’s financial services sector set for boost

In the face of two international leaders putting pressure on Cayman to create a list of local asset owners, Cayman Finance CEO Jude Scott says he expecting positive trends in the financial services industry this year. He says that sector accounts for more than 50% of Cayman’s economy and generates $145 billion per year, and there’s no slowing down of the industry’s growth.

“We already are a massive, massive contributor to the local economy, not only are we going to sustain that, but we are going to see continued growth and development. And a big part of that is we have built a great platform that responds well to change and dynamic uncertainty that we see globally,” Mr Scott says.

Mr Scott adds more clients are coming to Cayman because of its regulatory standards.

