The NFL’s San Diego Chargers are headed to Los Angeles, and even went as far as to change their logo on their social media…in a letter to the media, owner Dean Spanos said the change will take into effect at the start of the 2017 season. The move will cost Spanos 550 million dollars in expansion fees over 10 years to the NFL, as well as a 12 million dollar lease buyout to Qualcomm Stadium. The Chargers will play their home games the next two seasons at the 30,000-seat Stubhub center in Carson, California. The Chargers own the 2nd worse attendance in the NFL this season. The Chargers will now share the cost for the planned 2.6-billion dollar stadium originally built for the also recently relocated Los Angeles rams, both teams will share the facility during the regular season, the chargers played their very first game in LA in 1960.
-
Share This!
Chargers headed to LA
January 12, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Sports
Johnson to consult for CIOC
January 12, 2017
Sports
Rugby recap
January 12, 2017
Sports
Cricket’s lifeline
January 12, 2017
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise lives and breathes sports. It was a role with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats that provided him with a platform to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan was able to provide live performance experience in his role as the In-Game Host as well develop a digital portfolio of one-on-one sports interviews, digital sports episodic comedy and full length sports & news features as a Sports Reporter. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director in the Crime genres. Jordan is a die-hard Toronto Raptors fan.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.