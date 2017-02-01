Cayman International School sent two of its teams abroad to compete in the Caribbean Area International Schools Sports Association tournament. The tournament saw teams from Spain, Venezuela, and the Dominican along with Cayman and the host Ecuador. The girls football team finished second place winning four games, with one tie and two losses, with Cayman international’s Natalie Jackson scoring her way to tournament MVP honors, 7th grader Paige Brainis was also named to the all-tournament team . The boys basketball team also participated in the tournament, they finished in 5th place out of six teams with two wins and four loses.
CIS competes in Quito
January 31, 2017
1 Min Read
