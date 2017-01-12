Jakub Neveril is our Cayman National Athlete of the week. He won the title for the 14 and under division at the PWC Junior Tennis Circuit event that took place this past weekend at the tennis club.
CNB Athlete of the week: Jakub Neveril
January 12, 2017
1 Min Read
