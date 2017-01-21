C3 Pure Fibre
Coe Wood Beach kiosks concerns aired

January 20, 2017
Philipp Richter
The Coe Wood Beach vendor kiosks in Bodden Town have been knocked down after going unused for three and a half years.

The situation has disappointed some in the area. “That was all excitement, I was so looking forward to that,” said community activist Twyla Vargas.

Ms. Vargas speaks of a time when the kiosks were being announced. In 2012, the UDP administration built the stalls for local vendors.

“We were planning for a little area where tourists, when they come from the town, they would be able to tell them where to find different areas of interest in the town,” she said.

In 2012, Central Planning Authority had begun evaluating the development for approval, when Bodden Town business owners Osbourne Bodden and Dale Bodden wrote to say they did not object to the kiosks as long, as they did not compete with businesses.

The only sign left that kiosks existed is the support structure they were built on.

Cayman 27 understands that plans are underway to rebuild the kiosks up to code.

 

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

