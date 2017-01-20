Cooperstown calls three

Jeff Bagwell won both rookie of the year and MVP during 15 seasons with the Houston Astros from 1991 through 2005. He made four all-star teams, won three silver slugger awards and hit 449 home runs. Tim Raines was a seven-time all-star outfielder with the Montreal Expos in the 1980s and was considered by many to be the second greatest lead off hitter in MLB history.

Raines ranks fifth with 808 stolen bases, and his 84.7 percent success rate is the best ever among players with at least 400 career attempts. Ivan ‘Pudge’ Rodriguez, the only first-timer on this year’s ballot to reach Cooperstown, he made 14 all-star teams and won 13 gold gloves during a 21-year career with the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers and four others.

