The Legends tennis event in Camana bay is right around the corner, features tennis greats such as Monica Seles, John McEnroe and Jim Courier. As part of the event, Courier will be facing off with 57-year old McEnroe who is known for his on-court passion and theatrical antics.
Courier expecting ‘same McEnroe’ at Legends
January 13, 2017
1 Min Read
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise lives and breathes sports. It was a role with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats that provided him with a platform to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan was able to provide live performance experience in his role as the In-Game Host as well develop a digital portfolio of one-on-one sports interviews, digital sports episodic comedy and full length sports & news features as a Sports Reporter. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director in the Crime genres.
