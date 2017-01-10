Cruise Ship stops at Spotts Dock

Cruise tourists today were taken to the south side of Grand Cayman to disembark at Spotts dock…

The national weather service has announced rough seas and high wind forces means the George Town docks could remain closed for a few days.

As for the visitors themselves, we spoke with a couple of visitors who said they like the Spotts area better.

“There’s a little shopping here it’s beautiful here Harry is over there cutting coconuts if you just wanna have a drink and it’s very laid back and relaxed right here and there’s lot’s of choices,” the visitors explained.

Some beach vendors who relocated to the Spotts area for the day said they hope the dock in Spotts will be opened more frequently in the future as it’s good for business and tourist alike.

