Cruise ships go high tech with new wearable gadget

January 6, 2017
Joseph Avary
A new, wearable gadget will allow cruise ship passengers to connect electronically to the ship’s so-called Internet of things.

It’s called the Ocean Medallion, and Carnival Cruise lines plans to launch the service this year. To make it work, a cruise ship has been specially outfitted with 75 miles of cables and thousands of sensors.

The medallion uses bluetooth and near-field communications to unlock guests’ cabin doors as they approach, track meal orders, find family and friends on the ship, connect to the ship’s e-gambling platform, and even pay for merchandise.

The technology is expected to be expanded to Caribbean Princess ships in 2018.

