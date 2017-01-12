CUC Football Folio

Under 9 Champions Cup
Cayman Prep ‘A’ (8) vs (0) Cayman Prep ‘B’
Sir John A. Cumber (3) vs (0) Triple C
Cayman International (4) vs (0) South Sound
St. Ignatius Prep (5) vs (0) Red Bay Primary
Under 9 Consolation Cup
George Town (2) vs (2) Prospect
Savannah (1) vs (0) North East
Under 11 Champions Cup
Savannah (1) vs (0) North East
Cayman International (2) vs (0) Triple C
Prospect ‘A’ (2) vs (1) St. Ignatius Prep
Cayman Prep (1) vs (1) Sir John A. Cumber
