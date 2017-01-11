C3 Pure Fibre
Cultural entities merger on backburner as ministry shapes policy

January 10, 2017
Joseph Avary
Government said, for the time being, it is putting a recommendation from the EY report to merge the National Museum, National Gallery, and Cultural Foundation on the back burner.

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn said that idea has been parked while the ministry moves forward with developing the country’s first ever culture and heritage policy.

The ministry is engaging the public for its feedback to help shape the policy.

“We are now asking for your help. We need your help to make this policy a document for everyone, one that represents the people and who we are as a country,” said Acting Minister of Health and Culture Roy McTaggart. “I urge everyone, please get involved in this public consultation phase.”

Tuesday night at the government admin building, the ministry is hosting an open house till 7:30.

Next Thursday there will be open houses on Little Cayman and in Cayman Brac.

Feedback will be used to guide cabinet in finalising the policy.

