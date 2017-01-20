Culture and Heritage policy aims to make most of limited resources

Time is short to weigh-in on government’s draft National Culture and Heritage policy before it goes to cabinet.

Some inside cultural entities applaud the policy’s inclusive approach, but say it’s a long time coming. The hope is, once implemented it will help make the best use of limited resources.

When it comes to marketing Red Sky at Night and other National Cultural Foundation events, Education Officer Virginia Foster said even a tiny ad in the newspaper is out of reach.

“We have a very tiny budget, so unfortunately we’ve decided that we just can’t do that,”

She says she’s grown accustomed to doing more with less at the CNCF.

“There’s so much more the cultural foundation has wanted to do, but we have to be adequately resourced,” she said.

“At the end of the day, every one of us have to contend with limited resources,” said Councillor for Culture Roy McTaggart.

He told Cayman 27 said the policy aims to ensure government gets the biggest bang for its buck.

“This policy is not going to fund any and everything that everybody wished we could have in terms of heritage and culture, that’s just not a practical, not gonna be practical to do that,” said Mr. McTaggart.

While it’s no magic bullet for funding, Ms. Virginia told Cayman 27 her excitement about the policy is building.

“I am totally excited, totally excited,” she said. “It’s been long coming, and it’s far-reaching, it has a very contemporary, global approach, and at the same time focusing on Cayman, but it’s all-inclusive.”

She hopes the policy provides a plumb-line to connect Cayman’s rich traditions with a future of limitless possibilities.

“It’s gong to educate and empower the wider community to value what we already have, and to be aware that development comes at a cost.

Mr. McTaggart told Cayman 27 although the deadline for the public to register feedback on the draft policy, it’s a soft deadline. He said the website will be live throughout the Heroes Day weekend for any late submissions.

