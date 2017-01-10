The Ministry of Culture will begin its public consultation on a draft policy in an effort to ensure both culture and heritage are preserved in the Cayman Islands. Roy McTaggart the Culture Councilor and Nancy Bernard the Deputy Chief Officer joined Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman to talk about this consultation period we are embarking on.
-
Culture Consultation Discussed
January 9, 2017
1 Min Read
