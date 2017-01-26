Culture feedback deadline extended

Over 100 pieces of feedback on Cayman’s first National Culture and Heritage policy were turned in to the ministry and they’re extending the deadline for more.

Culture Councillor Roy McTaggart said the ministry continues to take feedback forms and emails sent in by members of the public.

The consultation period is now extended to the end of January and he’s expecting more people to give their input into shaping the policy and strategic plan which he hopes to take to Cabinet soon.

“To me there is optimism that we will get it done and approved by the end of February and I would hope that we would get to a point where we could table it in the (Legislative) Assembly,” Mr McTaggart said.

He says the response to the policy has been encouraging and the Culture ministry will be hosting a series of meetings beginning tomorrow morning in West Bay to get more comments.

Meetings schedule: The meetings are set to start Thursday, 26 January 2017 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Teacher Redley Powery Library in West Bay and from 2:30 – 5 p.m. at the East End Library.

Other district meetings will be held this Friday, 27 January 2017 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Vernon L. Jackson Library and Learning Centre in Bodden Town and 2:30 – 5 p.m. at the North Side Library.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

