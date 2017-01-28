C3 Pure Fibre
Culture policy goes East, concerns raised

January 27, 2017
Philipp Richter
Concerns are raised in Bodden Town that Cayman’s culture is being eroded. This was revealed as the Culture Ministry continues on its road show seeking input for a policy to protect Cayman’s culture and heritage.

Numbers continue to be low, though more than yesterday’s (Thursday 26 January) turnout of one in West Bay.

Four people showed up in the country’s first capital to share their opinions on what should be in the National Culture and Heritage policy.
Concerns were expressed from those saying we are losing our traditions as they are not passed on, to not enough recognition of indigenous Caymanians.

“I understand it’s not set in stone and I would say that we need leave it and then make it a policy decision to move it forward once the next government is in place, they have a look after it, come back to the stake holders, get their imput, then go back to the process of having it passed through the legislative assembly and then we can move ahead with that,” said businessman Arnold Berry.

To submit suggestions or concerns to the ministry of culture about their draft policy, click here

