Customs working to improve technologies

The Customs Department is working to improve their Information Technology platform to speed up lines going through.

Newly appointed Deputy Collector at Her Majesty’s Customs Kevin Walton said when talking urgency, people have complained about the time it takes to clear customs and said the department is seeking to appease international trading partners by speeding up the process of going through lengthy cues.

“We want to make that as comfortable as possible for our trading partners and we encourage compliance, we encourage everyone to remain compliant, understand the importance of the revenue we collect for the government it goes right back into the economy for the roads, for the schools, for the hospitals, it’s very important,” Mr. Walton said.

The Deputy Collector said Customs will implement an app and are working to update their websites to allow a smoother experience for travelers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

