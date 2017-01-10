Daybreak: January 10th 2017

There are only 6 days left to make sure you’re registered to vote in Cayman’s General Election that is happening in May, we’re going to find out more from the Elections Chief Officer Wesley Howell to make sure you have a voice. Everyone is vulnerable to online scams, even here in Cayman, we have a few tips for you on how to identify and protect yourself against them. We’re also going to meet our pet of the week, an adorable “Cayman Mutt” named Bandai looking for a forever home. Island Rumble was full of drama and excitement and it was amazing, this morning we will rehash Saturday’s event.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

