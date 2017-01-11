C3 Pure Fibre
Daybreak: January 11th 2017

January 11, 2017
On Daybreak this morning, we’ve talked a lot about News Year’s resolutions but what if there was an app for that?  Well there are, we have a few of them on the show for you today.  Did you miss last night’s big story?  If you did, we have the details coming up for you this morning on what’s happening in the Cayman Islands.  Also on this week’s Entertainment Report we keep up with Miss Cayman Islands Monyque Brooks on her journey to Miss Universe in the Philippines, we find out what’s happening with music and in the cinema.  On Inner Peace, counsellor Terry Delaney helps us cope with our ever-changing lives.

