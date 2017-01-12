Daybreak: January 12th 2017

On Daybreak today, do you or someone you know have a child with a sensory processing disorder? Dr Mona Kazemi is with us this morning to answer some of your questions on the subject. With a few major culinary events happening in Cayman this month, we’ve invited chef Sara Mair-Doak from Smokies to talk about food evolving in the food and drink industry. Are you banking on a promotion in 2017? We have some tips to help you reach your career goal this morning.

