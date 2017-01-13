Daybreak: January 13th 2017

On Daybreak this morning, it’s all about film in our first segment; we talk to the cast and crew of the local film Unwritten, which will be premiering this weekend. Celebrity Chef Eric Ripert took the time out of his packed agenda to talk with us about what he’s excited for during this years Cayman Cookout. One of everyone’s favourite events during the food festival, the Bon Vivant Amateur Chef competition brunch…hear about the competing chefs and also what guests can expect on their menu. Another chef unfamiliar with Cayman spoke with Daybreak’s Tonie Chisholm about the importance of sustainability when it comes to what’s on your plate. On your Entertainment Report, we find out what’s going on with one of Hollywood’s hottest couples and talk about the Presidential inauguration scheduled for Friday (January 20).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

