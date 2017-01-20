C3 Pure Fibre
Daybreak: January 20th 2017

January 20, 2017
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read

On Daybreak this morning, SOCI is toasting the Olympic Gold Medalist Bob Beamon, they are heading into a weekend of fundraising events that will benefit our disabled community.  Natalie Urquhart from the National Gallery talks to Daybreak’s Jevaughnie Ebanks about their new exhibition “Upon the Seas”.  On Artist Expressions, artist Annikki Brown talks to us about her work and what inspires her to create and what to expect form her upcoming exhibition.  And we dig into the Legal Practitioners Bill as we continue our conversation with George Town MLA Winston Connolly as he shares his concerns on Simple Terms.  Miss Cayman Islands Miss Monyque Brooks makes a big splash on a morning show in the Philippines on this mornings Entertainment Report.

 

 

