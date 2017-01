On Daybreak this morning, Jevaughnie Ebanks finishes up the conversation about the cruise berthing facility with Councillor Joey Hew on Simple Terms. Dr Alexandra Bodden joins us for Inner Peace to talk about what we perceive as a hero. Cayman 27’s Jordan Armenise is on set to talk about Dwight Yorke’s visit to Cayman. Designer Kenzie Rose is with us to give us an exclusive first look at the Miss Cayman Islands national costume.

