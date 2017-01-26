C3 Pure Fibre
Daybreak: January 26th 2017

January 26, 2017
On Daybreak this morning we’re helping you keep up with the elections process; with the May elections months away Tammi Sulliman spoke to the elections supervisor for what’s ahead.  On our entertainment report we talk about the Miss Universe pageant, a legendary big screen reboot and the Oscar line up.  Are you looking to set some goals for your family this year?  On parenting plus Racquel Duhaney from the Family Resource Centre helps you plan realistic to-do’s for you and your loved ones.  We have your top 5 plays in local sports and an update from Cayman 27’s Jordan Armenise on the future of medical sports tourism in Cayman.  On beautiful you Darla and her team over at Eclipze Hair Design & Day Spa help you take care of your feet and keep them looking healthy and feeling soft.

