Daybreak: January 27th 2017

On Daybreak this morning, meet the hosts of IRIE FM’s new morning show, Courtney McTaggart and Drama Dayne are here. For Artist Expressions, artist and interior designer Lisa Ebanks is with us to talk about her unique outlook on spaces and media. Have salaries in your industry increased over the last decade? We discuss the cost of living in the Cayman Islands as Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sits down with accountant Chris Saunders. On Entertainment Report, we talk Miss Universe preliminaries and the release of a new music video that we’ve all been waiting for. And today’s clip of the week should help you get over those irrational fears.

