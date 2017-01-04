Daybreak – January 4th 2017

On Daybreak this morning, with Taste of Cayman coming at the end of the month January in Cayman might not be the best time to go on that New Year diet, we find out what to expect from the food & drink festival on this morning’s show. Spring semester at UCCI is about to kick off, don’t miss out on the chance to register, we have all the details. It’s finally 2017 but before the ball dropped at midnight on Saturday 2016 had a few more noteworthy moments for us to talk about, we’ll have that on your Entertainment Report. Breaking habits are much easier than creating them, Dr Alexandra Bodden helps you make good on those New Year’s resolutions.

