C3 Pure Fibre
Daybreak

Daybreak – January 5th 2017

January 5, 2017
Add Comment
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read

This morning is all about the mind, body and soul coming into the new year.  We speak first to Mr Ryan Barrett about how boxing can help you take care of your body with exercise and focus.  Dustin Kurtz from Books & Books gives some food for thought with his top easy reads to get you back into the habit.  Janine Martins joins us to teach us how to let go and focus with meditation techniques this morning.  Also, find out what we’re happy to leave in 2016 and what we’re looking forward to for 2017.

About the author

View All Posts

Angela Sevilla

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic 2
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: