Daybreak – January 6th 2017

On Daybreak this morning, we start things off with a talk about Island Rumble with Cayman 27’s Jordan Armenise. The Cayman Islands Prep School robotics club are competing in the first Lego League Tournament tomorrow (January 7th) in Florida and we caught up with them before their trip. This morning for Artist Expressions we meet singer and songwriter Maeve, she’ll be performing live on set. Miss Cayman Islands, Monyque Brooks is here with us this morning to talk about heading off to the Philippines to compete in Miss Universe and lastly our clip of the week is sure to get you in the mood for Carnival season.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

