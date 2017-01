With two serious incidents in West Bay, one of which was an attempted sex attack in broad daylight, the community is concerned. Not just about what is being done, but how fast it is being done to address concerns.

Cayman 27’s Joe Avary and Reshma Ragoonath have been following the stories coming out of the community and joined Tammi Sulliman last night to discuss what happened over the week and the latest on developments coming out of West Bay.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print