Second ranked Novak Djokovic lost in 5 sets to 117th-ranked player Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin in the second round of the 2017 Australian Open. The last time a number two was eliminated this early in a major was nearly five years ago when Rafael Nadal fell to no. 100-ranked Lukas Rosol in the second round.
Djoko ousted down under
January 19, 2017
1 Min Read
