Education, crime, employment and more: MLAs rank Cayman’s most pressing issues

Now that a date’s been set for the LA, two important steps remain on the road to election day; the dissolution of parliament and nominations day.

But those elected to serve say there’s still time to get to work. MLAs Winston Connolly and Alva Suckoo discussed what they say are the country’s three biggest issues needing immediate attention.

Mr. Suckoo and Mr. Connolly have quite a bit in common. They’re both in their early 40’s, both were elected for the first time in 2013, both served as government backbenchers before crossing the aisle in late 2015 and early 2016, respectively, to sit as independents.

Both men also rank education as the country’s biggest issue.

“I don’t think we made the strides in education we should have to put, especially our young people at an advantage,” said Mr. Suckoo.

“We need to have some bold moves now because the kind of wait and see and let’s inch along time is over,” said Mr. Connolly. “Our children are suffering.”

Mr. Connolly ranked Caymanian ownership at number two.

“We have to put things in place where Caymanians have a piece of the pie,” said Mr. Connolly.

Mr. Suckoo told ranked labour issues second.

“There are people out there who are hardworking, who are willing, and they’re not getting opportunities,” said Mr. Suckoo.

Youth issues were his pick for number three.

“I’m not blaming the police but I think the situation has been allowed to get out of control. The young people, especially the young men in this country are at war with each other,” he said.

Mr. Connolly told Cayman 27 tackling crime ranked number three.

“We have to tackle the gang issue, 25 years later we are still talking about it, let’s finally sit down and tackle it,” said Mr. Connolly.

If these issues sound similar to what we heard in 2013, well they are. With less than five months left till voters hit the polls, will we see anything more than talk? We’ll see.

Going into the election season, both men expect the single member constituency system to shake things up in politics, and deliver some interesting results.

