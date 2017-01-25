C3 Pure Fibre
Eight immigration officials on required leave

January 24, 2017
Tammi Sulliman
1 Min Read

Eight people have been suspended from the Department of Immigration. Officials confirmed the employees are on required leave for various reasons.

This comes after it was revealed three immigration officers were suspended last week after arrests were made under suspicion of corruption. Immigration leaders say in spite of the suspensions, the around 160 workers in the department are committed to protecting Cayman’s borders and upholding the law, and there is a zero tolerance toward employee misconduct.

It is understood Chief Immigration Officer Linda Evans is one of the eight on suspension. She was put on required leave with full pay two years ago due to an alleged infraction that was not publicly revealed. It’s not clear whether the three officers put on leave last week are receiving their salaries.

