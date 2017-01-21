Election reform needed, says MLAs

Independent MLAs Ezzard Miller and Arden McLean say it’s time for a revision of the Elections Office’s operations.

They say the current process of voter registration puts a strain on the limited Election Office staff to produce an accurate list so close to an election.

The MLAs say this process should be an ongoing exercise rather than hastily done in the months leading up to a general election.

“There are some inefficiencies with how we do it, that it’s glaring, such as the quarterly registration. It should be done all the time,” Mr McLean said.

“I feel that we should have started a long time ago, but I believe they will do what is necessary to complete what is necessary to complete the process,” Miller said.

He’s also advising persons not to come to the Elections Office at this time as the list of electors is being finalised.

