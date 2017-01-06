C3 Pure Fibre
Embarking on uncharted territory

January 5, 2017
Tammi Sulliman
Our first show of the new year blasts the sounding horn for the campaign season.

The general elections will be held in May, so less than five months away the country will cast its ballot. However, this is truly uncharted territory for the country with one person one vote, single member constituencies across the board.

Political veterans Gilbert McLean and Lucille Seymour discuss what both the voter and potential candidate need to keep in mind during this season.

About the author

Tammi Sulliman

Tammi Sulliman

Tammi Sulliman is a Caribbean journalist with more than 15 years in the industry. Her roots steeped in print journalism, she made the transition to television in 2007. A reporter and talk show host in the Cayman Islands, she has focused on political and social issues affecting the community. She took the helm of the news product at Hurley's Media Ltd. as News Director in November, 2015. Ms Sulliman was raised in Trinidad & Tobago and graduated with honours in French Linguistics and Professional Writing from the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. She is a proud mother and privileged to call the Cayman Islands home.

C3 Pure Fibre

