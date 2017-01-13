C3 Pure Fibre
Ennis wants stiffer penalties for those harbouring criminals

January 12, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Almost one week after police shot and killed illegal immigrant Norval Barrett in Windsor Park, George Town former acting Police Commissioner Anthony Ennis called for stiffer penalties for harbouring criminals.

Mr. Ennis joins a long line of people outraged on social media with people accommodating criminals in their domains with knowledge of illegal activities and criminal tendencies.

The former police commissioner said those who have and are willing to house known international criminals are hurting their own communities.

“We have the rule of law and people should respect the rule of law and if you’re gonna harbour criminals i mean you are also doing a disservice to your community and you are breaching one of the fundamental principles of the rule of law so i agree that penalties should be served as a deterrent to those who harbour criminals,” Mr. Ennis said.

The woman arrested for Harbouring Mr. Barrett has not yet been charged and is currently on police bail.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

