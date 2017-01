Road-works on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway has now made its way to the original road which is being dug up to complete the multi-lane highway.

Cars are being diverted onto a new carriageway between Lakeside Apartments and Camana Bay. The diversion allows construction to continue with the highway’s expansion project.

As we reported cars travelling to the National Gallery will be diverted to Harquail drive temporarily as works continue.

