Evidence of mould found at primary school

Acting Education Chief Officer Lyneth Monteith says a Department of Environmental Health report confirmed mould at the Sir John A. Cumber Primary School last September, but assures that issue has been resolved.

New allegations of mould making students sick made the rounds on social media this week. She says the deep cleaning conducted at the school last year when the concern was first raised took care of the mould then. However, she says more deep cleaning and testing is planned to ensure it’s all clear.

“DEH should be doing some follow up. What they did in their report, at that time, to test the quality to check that all is well. So we will be getting that done,” Ms Monteith said.

The primary school’s principal received no recent concerns from parents about children feeling ill.

