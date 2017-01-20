C3 Pure Fibre
Evidence of mould found at primary school

January 19, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Acting Education Chief Officer Lyneth Monteith says a Department of Environmental Health report confirmed mould at the Sir John A. Cumber Primary School last September, but assures that issue has been resolved.

New allegations of mould making students sick made the rounds on social media this week. She says the deep cleaning conducted at the school last year when the concern was first raised took care of the mould then. However, she says more deep cleaning and testing is planned to ensure it’s all clear.

“DEH should be doing some follow up. What they did in their report, at that time, to test the quality to check that all is well. So we will be getting that done,” Ms Monteith said.
The primary school’s principal received no recent concerns from parents about children feeling ill.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

