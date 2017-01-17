Expanding Cayman’s markets

Tourism councilor Joey Hew is throwing his support behind efforts to attract tourists from south of our borders.

We reported last week Government issued a request for proposals to develop a plan to attract more Latin American visitors to Cayman.

While traditionally Cayman’s tourism marketing efforts have focused on North America Mr Hew says it’s wise to diversify tourism targets.

“To monitor the developments there and to continue to promote the Cayman Islands as a destination that when they are shopping in Miami they can pop right over and we have seen that and we have arranged connection, our flights out of Miami so they are conductive to connections to South America,” the Tourism Councillor says.

He also points out Southwest Airlines coming to Cayman will continue to grow the American market.

