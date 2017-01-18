C3 Pure Fibre
Exploring education challenges

January 17, 2017
Tammi Sulliman
It’s an age-old issue in the Cayman Islands – raising the standard of education.
We have heard the complaints – simply put our children are not educated to the highest standards for a myriad of reasons.
Former educator Anne Briggs joined Tammi Sulliman on set to give her take on what she believes happened from a curriculum point of view in the education system.

Tammi Sulliman is a Caribbean journalist with more than 15 years in the industry. Her roots steeped in print journalism, she made the transition to television in 2007. A reporter and talk show host in the Cayman Islands, she has focused on political and social issues affecting the community. She took the helm of the news product at Hurley's Media Ltd. as News Director in November, 2015. Ms Sulliman was raised in Trinidad & Tobago and graduated with honours in French Linguistics and Professional Writing from the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. She is a proud mother and privileged to call the Cayman Islands home.

