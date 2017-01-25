C3 Pure Fibre
Father and son charged with unlicensed gun possession

January 24, 2017
Tammi Sulliman
A father and son have been charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm after police recovered a gun in their crashed pick-up truck following a police chase.

47-year-old George Powell and his son 24-year-old Jordan made their initial court appearance Tuesday 24 January. They’ve been remanded into police custody and are set to re-appear 1 February.

Police say the incident started sometime after 2 a.m. Saturday 21 January when the truck the men were travelling in failed to stop for officers. Police pursued the truck which then slammed into a utility pole on North Sound Road before police found a 45-caliber semi-automatic handgun.

