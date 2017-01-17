Fewer Cubans expected due to US policy change

The Ministry of Home affairs welcomes the decision by the US to end its 20-year-old wet-foot, dry-foot policy, saying they expect fewer Cubans to land in Cayman as a result.

The Obama administration made the call to immediately stop allowing Cubans who made it to american soil to become permanent residents after one year. Cayman believes this decision will lessen the number of Cuban migrants who land on our shores because fewer will be seeking out Caribbean locations as transit points to the US.

However, the ministry has pointed out there will be no effect on the Cuban migrants currently here in Cayman.

